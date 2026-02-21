3 Suspects Behind Wave of Robberies in Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects linked to a series of violent robberies across Kajiado, Kiambu, and Nairobi.

In a statement on Saturday, DCI said the three suspects were apprehended following weeks of intelligence-led investigations.

The gang, reportedly armed with crude weapons and operating with calculated precision, would strike swiftly, making away with cash and stock, vandalising premises and, in some cases, leaving behind tragic consequences.

In a breakthrough, DCI detectives arrested Peter Muhia Njenga in Nakuru County. Njenga is believed to be the mastermind and chief coordinator of the criminal enterprise.

According to the detectives, Njenga was tracked down after weeks of forensic analysis and surveillance operations.

John Mugo Nderito, suspected to be the notorious receiver and distributor of the stolen alcoholic consignments, was arrested in Ruiru, while Elisha Njeri Katito, the alleged owner of vehicles used for surveillance, getaway missions, and transportation of stolen goods, was also cornered and arrested in the Juja area.

During the operation, detectives recovered assorted alcoholic products bearing unique identification marks placed by traders.

Meanwhile, forensic experts from the DCI’s Photographic Imaging and Acoustics Unit are intensifying efforts to retrieve and analyze CCTV footage from affected outlets.

The three suspects are currently in the State’s custody as processing and arraignment procedures are finalized.

Further, DCI said police stations handling related incidents have been notified to support the ongoing probe, as authorities work to ensure no victim is left unheard and no lead unpursued.

“The DCI commends members of the public who shared vital information concerning these cases, since security is a shared responsibility, and together we are dismantling organized crime one syndicate at a time,” the agency concluded.