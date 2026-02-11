3 Suspects Charged Over Sh3.8 Million Fake Mercury Fraud

Three suspected fraudsters accused of conning a Kenyan woman out of Sh3.8 million in a bogus mercury trading scheme have been arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the ordeal began on December 13, 2025, when the complainant was introduced to what was described as a lucrative mercury trading venture by her friend.

“The complainant reported that, on 13th December, 2025, she was introduced to the world of mercury trading by a friend.

“Promising handsome profits, she was introduced to Joseph Mutua Maingi, who posed as a close associate of one Godana Hamisi, a supposed dealer operating a lavish mercury exchange in Mombasa,” DCI stated.

Two days later, the complainant travelled to Mombasa, where she met Godana. He led her to a dimly lit room in Mtwapa, where she was ordered to lie on a mat and close her eyes.

After a brief moment of confusion, she was handed a bottle, wrapped in a mysterious black and red cloth, claiming to contain mercury.

It was only after she returned to Nairobi that she discovered the bottle contained no mercury at all. By then, the complainant had already paid Sh3.8 million through a combination of M-Pesa transactions and cash in the process of securing the consignment.

Following a formal complaint, detectives launched investigations that led to the arrest of the alleged ringleader, Lewis Olemanyasi, also known as Godana Hamisi, in Kitui town.

His alleged accomplice, Iren Mueni Antony, was arrested alongside him, while Joseph Mutua Maingi was apprehended in Kamulu.

Appearing before the court on Tuesday, the three suspects faced two counts of obtaining money by false pretences and conspiracy to defraud.

They all pleaded not guilty to both counts and were released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 and a bond of Sh800,000. The case is set for a Pre-trial on 19th February, 2026.