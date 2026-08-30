Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

3 Suspects Linked to Dr Victoria Mutiso’s Murder Arrested in Kampala and Nairobi

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

DCI Detectives investigating the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso have arrested three additional suspects in a coordinated operation carried out in Nairobi and Kampala.

In a statement on Sunday, August 30, DCI said detectives traced two of the suspects to Kyanja Heights flats in the Nakawa suburb of Kampala.

With assistance from the Uganda Police Force, the detectives arrested the Police Constable Bett Kiplangat Collins, attached to Thogoto Police Station, and a civilian suspect.

“Acting on forensic analysis, the team proceeded to Kyanja Heights flats in the Nakawa suburb of Kampala. With the assistance of the Uganda Police Force, they arrested two suspects who had illegally sneaked into Uganda after the murder,” DCI said.

The two suspects are being held at Jinja Road Police Station in Kampala pending their escorted return to Kenya and arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, detectives arrested a third suspect, Samuel Karanja Gathoni, alias “Lawyer”, in the Langata Multi-Media area as he headed towards Ongata Rongai.

According to investigators, PC Bett was tasked with surveillance during the operation and acted as co-driver to Daniel Mwangi Njoroge, whom detectives have identified as a central organiser of the alleged operation.

Njoroge was reportedly driving a Land Cruiser Prado, registration number KDH 600A, which detectives say was used to box in the Uber vehicle in which Dr Mutiso was travelling on the morning of July 29, 2026, in Upper Hill, Nairobi, shortly before she was fatally shot.

The DCI also said Investigations have established that Mbugua allegedly served as a key link between the execution team and the person who contracted them.

“Detectives have further established that Pius Muiru Mbugua was a key link between the execution team and the person who contracted them. Mbugua served as paymaster, moving money for logistics and the movement of the hit team,” DCI said.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Four Arrested as DCI Seizes KSh 4.3M Fake Notes in Makueni Operation

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested four people and dismantled a suspected counterfeit currency syndicate operating in Makueni County, recovering fake notes...

2 days ago

News

21-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After Farmhand Dies in Fatal Assault

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a farm worker following an alleged assault in Tawai village, Wamuini sub-location,...

3 days ago

News

Mother, Daughter Arrested Over Ksh40 Million Family Land Fraud in Karatina

A mother and her daughter are set to appear in court after detectives arrested them over an alleged scheme to secretly transfer family land...

August 19, 2026

News

Okoth Obado to Be Sentenced on September 16 for Sharon Otieno’s Murder

The High Court has set September 16, 2026, for the sentencing hearing of former Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado and his two co-convicts following...

August 18, 2026