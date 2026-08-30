3 Suspects Linked to Dr Victoria Mutiso’s Murder Arrested in Kampala and Nairobi

DCI Detectives investigating the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso have arrested three additional suspects in a coordinated operation carried out in Nairobi and Kampala.

In a statement on Sunday, August 30, DCI said detectives traced two of the suspects to Kyanja Heights flats in the Nakawa suburb of Kampala.

With assistance from the Uganda Police Force, the detectives arrested the Police Constable Bett Kiplangat Collins, attached to Thogoto Police Station, and a civilian suspect.

“Acting on forensic analysis, the team proceeded to Kyanja Heights flats in the Nakawa suburb of Kampala. With the assistance of the Uganda Police Force, they arrested two suspects who had illegally sneaked into Uganda after the murder,” DCI said.

The two suspects are being held at Jinja Road Police Station in Kampala pending their escorted return to Kenya and arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, detectives arrested a third suspect, Samuel Karanja Gathoni, alias “Lawyer”, in the Langata Multi-Media area as he headed towards Ongata Rongai.

According to investigators, PC Bett was tasked with surveillance during the operation and acted as co-driver to Daniel Mwangi Njoroge, whom detectives have identified as a central organiser of the alleged operation.

Njoroge was reportedly driving a Land Cruiser Prado, registration number KDH 600A, which detectives say was used to box in the Uber vehicle in which Dr Mutiso was travelling on the morning of July 29, 2026, in Upper Hill, Nairobi, shortly before she was fatally shot.

The DCI also said Investigations have established that Mbugua allegedly served as a key link between the execution team and the person who contracted them.

“Detectives have further established that Pius Muiru Mbugua was a key link between the execution team and the person who contracted them. Mbugua served as paymaster, moving money for logistics and the movement of the hit team,” DCI said.