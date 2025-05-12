Connect with us

News

3 Suspects Linked To Robbery In Athi River EPZ Arrested, Pistol Recovered

By

Published

IMG 20250512 081857 1747027317

DCI Detectives have arrested 3 notorious suspects linked to a series of robberies in Athi River, Machakos County.

In a statement on Monday, DCI said the suspects, Kelvin Baraza Andayi alias Kevoo, Titus Mutuku Maingi alias Tush, and Jack Wilshere Kimathi alias Jack, were apprehended following a robbery with violence incident that unfolded at Sanergy Limited Company EPZ in Kinanie, Athi-River.

“The trio were arrested after a painstaking probe that traced their footsteps back to a robbery with violence incident that unfolded at Sanergy Limited Company EPZ in Kinanie, Athi-River on February 23, 2025. On that day, armed with crude weapons and joined by two accomplices still on the run, they stormed the facility like a pack of wolves on the hunt,” DCI stated.

During the incident, the suspects rounded up workers of the EPZ, assaulted them with ruthless force, and held them hostage.

The suspected robbers made off with a fridge, a microwave, two lorry batteries, two backloader tractor batteries, and a generator, which they loaded into a waiting pickup before vanishing.

Athi-River detectives launched a meticulous manhunt, piecing together forensic clues that led them straight to a rented house in Kamulu, arresting the ringleader, Kelvin Baraza Andayi.

A search of his hideout turned up a Beretta pistol, a pocket phone, beige and green tactical trousers, six assorted SIM cards, and other incriminating items.

Andayi led detectives to Gimu in Athi-River, where his accomplices, Maingi and Kimathi, were swiftly apprehended.

The trio is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment as detectives pursue more leads to bring to book more suspects still at large.

Also Read: 2 More Suspects As DCI Recovers Pistols Linked To MP Charles Were's Murder

