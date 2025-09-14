Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

3 suspects linked to the assassination of city lawyer Kyalo Mbobu released

By

Published

3 Accused in City Lawyer Assassination Case Set Free
3 Accused in City Lawyer Assassination Case Set Free

The pursuit of justice for prominent Nairobi City lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, tragically gunned down on September 9, 2025, has taken a dramatic turn with the release of three key suspects. Eric Muhia, Paul Mbugua, and Georgia Wainaina, initially arrested as persons of interest, were freed on September 13 after forensic, ballistic, and alibi checks conclusively cleared them of any involvement in the high-profile assassination.

Mbobu, a 55-year-old legal luminary and former chair of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, was shot multiple times through his driver’s window on Magadi Road as he drove to his Karen home. Police reports indicate two men on a motorcycle trailed his vehicle before one approached on foot to carry out the execution-style killing. Nothing was stolen from the scene, leading detectives to label the attack as targeted.

The initial arrests of Muhia, Mbugua, and Wainaina came days after the murder, with police linking them to the incident before completing their investigations. They were held while detectives conducted extensive forensic phone analysis, ballistic tests on a recovered firearm, and verified their alibis. However, these efforts ultimately exonerated the trio.

Lead defence lawyer Musa Maulid vehemently criticized the police’s handling of the case, stating, “The arrest and detention of Eric Muhia, Paul Mbugua and Georgia Wainaina was malicious, unjustified and a reckless abuse of police powers.” He further added, “It is regrettable that the police dragged the names of honest, law-abiding citizens through the mud before conducting proper investigations.” Maulid emphasized that the forensic and ballistic tests, coupled with independently verified alibis, confirmed their innocence from the outset. “These findings confirm what has been true from the very beginning: they had no involvement in this crime,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Investigators are particularly interested in an unidentified individual seen talking on his phone as Mbobu walked past, believing this person may hold critical clues. Detectives also confirmed that two other suspects, whose vehicles have been impounded for forensic analysis, were among the last people Mbobu met and shared a meal with on the day of his death.

Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Mbobu died from excessive bleeding and severe injuries, having been shot eight times. Two bullets were recovered for ballistic analysis, with Oduor noting that the shooting was intentional and aimed to kill. Mbobu’s brother, James Maluki, a fellow lawyer, has urged the government to conduct a thorough probe to ensure justice for his slain sibling.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021