3 Teens Arrested After Faking Abduction, Demanding Ksh 6 Million

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 3 teenagers in Meru who staged a fake kidnapping to extort Sh 6 million from the family of one of the teenagers.

In a statement, DCI said the trio orchestrated a sham kidnapping in Kainginyo, Thimbiri location, before audaciously demanding Sh6 million ransom from the “victims” family.

The three teenagers who included two males and a female, faked the kidnapping of the female, then called her parents with the demands lest their daughter disappeared for good.

“On receiving information of a missing child on September 24, officers at Meru Police Station geared up for a scrupulous manhunt within the locality, reassuring the distraught family whose negotiations with the kidnappers and frantic search for their kin had resulted in futility,” read the DCI report in part.

Imenti North Detectives uncovered the plot noting that the female teenager had conspired with the two male accomplices to stage her own kidnapping, aiming to extort the hefty sum from her own family.

Following a forensic trail, the supposed victim and her accomplices were smoked out of their hideout in Kainginyo, where a discovery of 20 rolls of Marijuana was also made.

While the family was relieved that their daughter was unharmed, the three teenagers are now in custody at the Igoji police station.

They are awaiting their day in court to face charges of conspiracy to defraud and possession of narcotics.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Protests DCI Moves To Charge His Close Allies Over June Protests