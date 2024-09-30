Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

3 Teens Arrested After Faking Abduction, Demanding Ksh 6 Million

By

Published

FotoJet (4)

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 3 teenagers in Meru who staged a fake kidnapping to extort Sh 6 million from the family of one of the teenagers.

In a statement, DCI said the trio orchestrated a sham kidnapping in Kainginyo, Thimbiri location, before audaciously demanding Sh6 million ransom from the “victims” family.

The three teenagers who included two males and a female, faked the kidnapping of the female, then called her parents with the demands lest their daughter disappeared for good.

“On receiving information of a missing child on September 24, officers at Meru Police Station geared up for a scrupulous manhunt within the locality, reassuring the distraught family whose negotiations with the kidnappers and frantic search for their kin had resulted in futility,” read the DCI report in part.

Imenti North Detectives uncovered the plot noting that the female teenager had conspired with the two male accomplices to stage her own kidnapping, aiming to extort the hefty sum from her own family.

Following a forensic trail, the supposed victim and her accomplices were smoked out of their hideout in Kainginyo, where a discovery of 20 rolls of Marijuana was also made.

While the family was relieved that their daughter was unharmed, the three teenagers are now in custody at the Igoji police station.

They are awaiting their day in court to face charges of conspiracy to defraud and possession of narcotics.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Protests DCI Moves To Charge His Close Allies Over June Protests

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020