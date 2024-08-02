32-Year-Old Water CS Nominee Eric Mugaa Reveals He Is Worth Ksh 31 Million

Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary nominee Eric Muriithi Mugaa on Friday, August 2 revealed that he has a net worth of Ksh 31 million.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments Mugaa said his net worth is made up of lands, and farming including coffee, tea, bananas, and miraa.

“My net worth is 31 million Kenyan shillings. I come from a region that is engaged in farming so I have invested in lands and planted crops, tea, coffee bananas miraa, and others,” said Mugaa.

The CS nominee also told the Committee on Appointments that he does not own a car.

Mugaa explained that he chose to invest his money in farming instead of buying himself a car.

“I have chosen to invest instead of buying a car,” he said.

The Water CS nominee also said that he would not allow an offer in case a water company tries to give him a car.

“During my work activities, I have developed a passion to ensure that every Kenyan in my little spot that I’ve served so far has access to water which is a human and constitutional right,” Mugaa stated.

Mugaa told the committee that he was born in Athi village in Igembe South, Meru County, and went to Athi Primary School before attending Lenana High School and later the University of Nairobi (UoN).

In 2017, Mugaa enrolled for a master’s degree at the UoN, specialising in water engineering, and graduated in 2022.

Muuga also said he was duly registered with the Engineers Board of Kenya as a professional engineer and with the Institution of Engineers of Kenya as a corporate member.

