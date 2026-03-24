33 Bodies, Including 25 Minors, Exhumed from Kericho Secret Mass Grave

Discovery in Kericho County has sparked national outrage after authorities exhumed 33 bodies – most of them children, from a suspected mass grave at Makaburini Cemetery.

The exhumation, conducted by a multi-agency team led by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), revealed a far higher number of bodies than initially reported. Earlier estimates had suggested that only 14 bodies were buried at the site.

Government pathologists have since confirmed that 25 of the recovered bodies are minors, while eight are adults, raising serious concerns about the circumstances under which they were buried.

The operation, which began on March 23, was supervised by Director of Homicide Martin Nyuguto and a government pathologist representing Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor. The site was treated as an active crime scene as forensic experts examined the remains to establish possible causes of death. “This is a deeply disturbing situation that requires full transparency,” said one official involved in the exercise, as the exhumation concluded after hours of work under tight security.

The discovery has drawn sharp reactions from civil society groups and human rights activists, who are now demanding answers. Hussein Khalid, a prominent rights advocate, called for urgent investigations, stating: “Lazima ukweli uweze kujulikana hawa ni kina nani waliozikwa hapa, walizikwa hapa kwa sababu gani na hawa wenyewe walikufa vipi.”

Another activist, Tony Were, emphasized the need for accountability: “We need government to move with speed so that these cases of mysterious deaths or unclaimed bodies can be handled in a professional way.”

Preliminary reports suggest that some of the bodies may have been transferred from Nyamira District Referral Hospital after remaining unclaimed at the morgue. However, the discovery of more than double the initially reported number has raised new questions about the handling and disposal of human remains.

Authorities have already detained two suspects; a public health officer linked to the hospital and the cemetery caretaker, to assist with investigations. A court has granted detectives 30 days to hold them as inquiries continue. The case first came to light when grave diggers at the cemetery reported suspicious activity to police. According to their accounts, unidentified individuals had approached the caretaker and later returned with bodies that were buried in a single large grave, an incident that appeared unusual and triggered alarm.

The National Police Service has since confirmed that investigations are ongoing, although officials have yet to provide a comprehensive explanation for the mass burial.

Local leaders and residents have also demanded answers, questioning how such a large number of bodies particularly children could be buried without public knowledge or proper documentation.

Calls are now growing for independent oversight bodies, including the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), to conduct parallel investigations to ensure accountability.