39 People Have Died, 361 Injured Due To The Anti-Finance Bill Protests- KNCHR

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has revealed that 39 people have been killed and 361 injured since the anti-finance bill protests began.

In a statement on Monday, July 1, KNCHR said the protests began peacefully but turned chaotic on Tuesday, June 25 resulting in several deaths, injuries, and damage to property The Commission in this report provides updates, observations, and recommendations.

“Data from our records indicates that thirty-nine (39) people have died and three hundred and sixty-one (361) injured in relation to the protests countrywide. This is cumulative data from 18th June 2024 to 1 July 2024.

“Post-mortems for most of the victims are yet to be conducted. The dead are from Nairobi (17), Nakuru (3), Laikipia (1), Narok (1), Kajiado (3), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (1), Kisumu (2), Kisii (1), Mombasa (3). Siaya (1), Kiambu (1) and Nandi (1). We condole with the families,” read the statement in part.

KNCHR also noted that they have recorded 32 cases of enforced or involuntary disappearances and 627 instances of arrests of protestors.

Several other protestors are indicated as being in hiding due to threats on their lives by unknown persons.

At the same time, the commission condemned the unwarranted violence and force that was inflicted on protesters, medical personnel, lawyers, journalists, and on safe spaces such as churches, medical emergency centres and ambulances.

“The Commission also strongly condemns the violent and shocking acts of lawlessness that were exhibited by some of the protestors, we recorded the destruction and burning of critical government infrastructure including a National Library and a County Court in Eldoret, the Governor’s Office in Nairobi, and Parliament buildings,” KNCHR added.

Further, the commission raised concern about the wanton destruction of property linked to politicians in Molo, Eldoret, Nyeri, Kiambu, and Embu and instances of open hostility, threats of violence, and actual violence meted on politicians by the public.

KNCHR urged members of the public to conduct themselves within the confines of the law while exercising their rights under Article 37 of the Constitution.

On the deployment of Kenya Defence Forces to assist national policing, the Commission said it will be closely monitoring compliance with Constitutional and statutory obligations.

