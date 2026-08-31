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3,958 Kenyans Have Been Killed By Police Since 2022 – Maraga Claims

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of former Chief Justice David Maraga

File image of former Chief Justice David Maraga

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has alleged that at least 3,958 Kenyans have been killed by police officers since President William Ruto came to power in September 2022.

Speaking on Monday, August 31, Maraga claimed that an average of 990 Kenyans have died at the hands of police officers every year since 2022.

“We should also not forget that under President Ruto, more deaths- currently at 3958 in four years, an average of 990 per year, are as a result of Police brutality, a number far beyond 4035 in 10 years for President Kibaki who averaged 404 a year.

“Not to mention that these Kibaki’s numbers were inclusive of PEV and President Uhuru 4150 in 10 years, an average of 415 a year,” Maraga stated.

The former Chief Justice also criticised President Ruto over what he described as a failure to implement police reforms recommended by the National Taskforce on Police Reforms.

He said the government needed to implement the recommendations to make meaningful progress in addressing alleged police excesses.

Maraga called for the repeal of what he described as the 2014 changes to key sections of the law, as well as reforms to the recruitment process for senior police officers.

“The answer to this malaise is simple. Repeal the 2014 mutilations of Sections 12, 13 and 30 and end the abuse of Section 80(2) of the Public Service Commission Act.

“Restore competitive recruitment of the Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General and the Director of Criminal Investigations,” Maraga said.

The retired Chief Justice further claimed that Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin were unlawfully holding office.

Maraga argued that Kanja and Amin should not have been appointed after attaining the age of 60, which he described as the recommended retirement age for public officers.

“Section 80(2) allows a contract after that age only for rare skills the Service cannot otherwise find. In February 2024, the Commission extended then-DIG Douglas Kanja’s tenure and that of DCI Mohamed Amin after they had crossed that line.

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