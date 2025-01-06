4 Abducted Youth Released

Four young Kenyans who were abducted on December 21, 2024, have been released to their families.

The four individuals include; Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Rony Kiplangat.

Muteti’s family confirmed his release on Monday 6 January, saying he was in their custody but disoriented.

Mwangi, on the other hand, arrived at his father’s home in Majengo Estate in Embu town on Monday morning after his release and was embraced by his family.

“He came at 8:00 a.m. He is the one who brought himself. We were outside with his mother and we saw him. We thank God for all those who prayed for us and stood with us. He is good and he is talking,” Mwangi’s father Gerald Karicha told the media.

Kiplangat who was abducted in Nairobi, was found in Machakos County, while Kavuli, who was abducted in Ngong, was found in Kitale.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of cartoonist Kibet Bull remains unknown. According to his family only Rony Kiplangat, Kibet’s brother, who disappeared before the cartoonist was abducted is in their custody.

Steve Mbisi, who has also been on the list of missing persons, has still not been found.

The release of the four comes days after the High Court ordered an immediate and unconditional release of six Kenyans who had been abducted.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye on December 30, 2024, ordered the Inspector General of Police, the National Police Service (NPS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to secure the release of Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Rony Kiplangat and Steve Kavingo.

