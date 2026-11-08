4 Arrested as Police Recover Meth Worth Ksh3.6 Billion

Police Officers have arrested four suspects and seized narcotics estimated to be worth Ksh3.6 billion in Kwale County.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects were arrested in the intelligence-led operation targeting an international drug trafficking network operating across Kenya and Tanzania.

According to the service, the breakthrough began on November 5 when Tanzanian authorities arrested a suspect found in possession of suspected narcotic drugs.

Following the arrest, Kenyan police officers responded at the Lunga Lunga-Horohoro border point, where Tanzanian authorities formally handed over the suspect to Kenyan officials.

“The breakthrough began with actionable intelligence regarding a key suspect who was intercepted and arrested in Tanzania on 5 November 2026 while in possession of suspected narcotic drugs,” NPS said.

Investigations and subsequent questioning led officers to Shirazi Village in Kingwede Shirazi Location, Msambweni, where the suspect reportedly directed them to the residential premises of a second suspected accomplice.

Further interrogation steered the security team to Ganja La Simba Village, situated in the Kinondo Location of Msambweni Sub-County.

A thorough search of the second location led to the discovery of packages of suspected narcotics weighing 454 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Ksh 3.6 billion, and more suspects were arrested at the scene.

In addition to the massive drug haul, multi-agency teams seized two motor vehicles and one motorcycle. The four suspects are currently in lawful custody, while the recovered narcotics and the seized items are secured as exhibits.

The service commended Tanzanian security agencies for their cooperation, noting that the operation demonstrated the importance of cross-border intelligence sharing in tackling organised crime.

The NPS also reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling international drug trafficking networks and urged members of the public to share information with law enforcement agencies to help combat criminal activities.