4 Convicted of Murdering Ex-MP George Muchai

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the conviction of four people over the 2015 murder of former Kabete Member of Parliament George Muchai, his two bodyguards and a driver.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 29, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Milimani High Court Judge Kanyi Kimondo convicted Erick Munyera Isabwa, Raphael Kimani Gacii, Mustafa Kimani Anyonyi and Stephen Asitiva Lipapo on four counts of murder.

The four are already serving death sentences at Kamiti Maximum Prison following their conviction for robbery with violence.

Justice Kimondo convicted the four after finding that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and established that they acted with a common purpose.

” The four accused persons were convicted after the High Court established that the Prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt by demonstrating that the accused persons acted with a common purpose,” ODPP stated.

The incident occurred on the night of 6th and 7th February 2015, along Kenyatta Avenue within Nairobi County, where the accused jointly murdered Muchai, PC Samuel Kimathi Kailikia, PC Samuel Lekakeny Matanta, and PC Stephen Ituu Wambugu.

During the trial, the prosecution called 37 witnesses, including Ronald Nyangaresi, a newspaper vendor who saw the entire murder unfold moments after attending to the MP.

According to the ODPP, Nyangaresi was prepared to hand over the newspapers when another saloon car blocked Muchai’s vehicle. A masked man carrying a G3 rifle then emerged from the co-driver’s side, after which gunshots were heard.

Muchai’s wife, Susan Nyawira Muchai, and her sister, Judy Wanjiku Ngige, also testified that they were travelling in a vehicle ahead of Muchai’s car after leaving Galileo Lounge in Westlands.

They said they stopped after noticing that Muchai’s vehicle had stopped and hearing gunshots. They found the four occupants of the vehicle had been shot, with the windows shattered.

Michael Ngatia Gituto told the court that his Nissan Sunny, registration number KBF 796A, was carjacked at around 10 pm on February 6, 2015, along Waiyaki Way. The vehicle was later used to block Muchai’s car, the court heard.

The prosecution also presented forensic evidence, with ballistics examiner Alex Mwadawiro and CCTV analyst Inspector Jackson Cheboi among those who testified.

Following the convictions, the court ordered that the accused persons’ previous records be obtained and directed the Probation Department to prepare pre-sentence reports and Victim Impact Statements.