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4 Killed, 30 Injured During Monday Fuel Price Protests

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that four people died during the fuel price protests witnessed across the country.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, May 18, CS Murkomen said more than 30 other people were injured during the unrest.

“It is quite unfortunate that we lost 4 Kenyans in today’s violence, which also saw more than 30 people injured,” CS  Murkomen said.

The Interior CS alleged that the demonstrations had been infiltrated by individuals intent on causing destruction, disrupting transport, and intimidating government supporters.

“It is very regrettable that there are politicians in this country who measure the success of opposition to the government by the number of innocent lives lost in the demonstrations they organized. This is the lowest form of politics and the wicked manifestations of self-interest,” he stated.

Further, CS Murkomen assured Kenyans that security agencies would act firmly to restore order and protect lives and property across the country.

He warned that the government would intensify its crackdown on organized criminal groups and individuals accused of sponsoring violence and anarchy during the protests.

“We wish to reassure the country that the government will do everything in its power to protect lives and property, and at no time will lawlessness be allowed to take root in any part of our country.

“We will intensify our fight against organized crime and its sponsors, who are hellbent on propagating anarchy. The full force of the law will be brought to bear on the organizers of today’s violence and wanton destruction of property,” Murkomen said.

Matatu operators on Monday stayed off the roads, leaving thousands of Kenyans stranded in bus stops across the country.

The matatu strike took a different turn after other Kenyans joined the protests, barricading roads and lighting bonfires.

Police officers were then deployed to quell the protests and restore order.

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