4 Members of ‘Panga Boys’ Gang Arrested

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced the arrest of four suspected belivied to be members of the notorious “Panga Boys” organised gang.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, NPS said the 4 suspects were apprehended at their hideout in Mbuwani Village, Kwale County.

The four went into hiding following a robbery incident on January 22, when they attacked a resident of the village and robbed him of a phone.

“The suspects were apprehended at their hideout in Mbuwani Village, Kwale County. This followed a robbery with violence incident reported on the night of 22 January 2026, in which a resident of the village was attacked by the four assailants, who were armed with pangas.

“They robbed him of his mobile phone and inflicted serious injuries by cutting him on the head and hand before fleeing the scene,” NPS stated.

During the raid on the robbers, police recovered four pangas believed to have been used in the attack, as well as six suspected stolen mobile phones.

The suspects were subsequently escorted to Diani Police Station, where they are being processed pending further investigation and arraignment.

“The National Police Service continues to intensify security operations and efforts to dismantle criminal gangs and curb violent crime in the area,” NPS stated.

This comes after Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali urged the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to strengthen security measures in the coastal region.

The UDA MP highlighted an increase in cases of robbery with violence in Mombasa and Kilifi counties, where armed gangs have been terrorizing innocent residents and business owners.

“The heightened insecurity in the Coast, especially Kilifi and Mombasa, is utterly appalling as robbery with violence has become the norm in many parts of the region. These armed gangs are terrorizing innocent civilians and business people with several reports of violent attacks on local shops and mini marts.

“I call on the Inspector of Police to heighten security measures in the Coast and send troops to bring an end to this nightmare,” said Mohammed Ali.