4 National Treasury Officials Arrested Over Ksh10 Million Scam

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested 4 National Treasury employees over bribery allegations at the Pensions Department.

In a statement, EACC said the four suspects were arrested following a 2-month undercover operation conducted by the commission.

The suspects include: Wilkens Muhando Mugatsia, an intern at the Pensions Department; Henry Odhiambo Otira, Senior Pensions Officer; Catherine Muthoni Murage, and Senior Pensions Officer Byrson Mark, Chief Clerical Officer.

According to EACC, preliminary investigations established a criminal syndicate involving pension officials who have been extorting members of the public seeking services at the Pensions Department.

“It is alleged that the officials demand payment of bribes through a paybill account operated by one Wilkens Muhando Mugatsia, an intern at the Pensions Department, in return for expedited services,” EACC stated.

In the last two years, a total of Ksh10,523,044 has been transacted through the paybill account, with the above suspects receiving various amounts.

Further investigation reveals that the said paybill account is registered in the name of Mr. Muhando’s mother.

The four suspects were processed at Integrity Centre Police Station and escorted to Kilimani Police Station pending investigations.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points to restore public trust and improve access to quality services for all citizens,” EACC added.

