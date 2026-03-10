4 Notorious Gang Members Arrested in Migori

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects linked to a wave of violent robberies in Migori County.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 10, the DCI said the suspects were smoked out of their hideout on the night of March 5, 2026.

The suspects include: Julius Juma Mwita alias “Kehogo,” Melchizedek Marwa Chacha, Samwel Nyamohanga Moroa, and Lekishon Simion Naupa.

According to the DCI, the suspects on the night of January 20, 2026, allegedly attacked a man near Nyaigutu Primary School in Kuria West Sub-County and opened fire on him.

“Preliminary investigations established that 30-year-old Benard Mwita Musabi had been walking home from a funeral night vigil within the village when he was accosted by a three-man gang.

“One of the attackers was armed with a rifle, while the other two wielded pangas, a clear indication that the assailants had planned the attack with deadly intent. Without warning, the armed suspect opened fire on Benard, shooting him in the head, chest, and legs.” DCI stated.

The investigative agency also said the gang recently attacked a businessman at his home and made away with a staggering Ksh. 20,000,000.

The assailants shot the 23-year-old businessman, Leonard Lucas Mabina, through the mouth, killing him instantly, before the gang vanished into the darkness.

On 3rd November 2025, at about 9:45 pm, the armed men forcefully descended on the home of Emmanuel Chacha Gitiro in the Namba Five area.

During the incidnet the suspects robbed Emmanuel’s mother and sister-in-law of Ksh. 3,000 and Ksh. 49,000 respectively.

Days later, on 7th November 2025, the daring gang struck again, this time targeting a serving soldier. The gang robbed the officer of his mobile phone, Ksh. 10,000 and his KDF identification card.

The soldier sustained multiple injuries to his head and arms, while his wife suffered serious injuries to her head, arms, and legs.