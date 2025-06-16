Connect with us

4 Police Officers Linked To Baby Pendo Murder Case Freed on Ks 1 million Bail

Four police officers charged with the murder of baby Samantha Pendo have been granted a cash bail of Ksh 1 million with two sureties worth Sh500,000 each.

Milimani High Court Judge Margaret Muigai, while issuing the bail to officers, John Chengo Masha, Linah Kosgey, Cyprine Robi Wankio, and James Rono, said bail is a constitutional right, but it is not unconditional.

The four officers were arrigned before the High Court on Monday and charged under the International Crimes Act and the Rome Statute for crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, and torture.

Justice Muigai ordered the four not to visit the Nyalenda, Nyamasaria, and Nyawita areas in Kisumu pending trial.

“They must not in any way, either personally or through proxies, contact witnesses or victims, nor disclose or disseminate any information relating to the case,” the judge ruled.

The officers are to attend all court sessions and report to their nearest IPOA office every three months until the case concludes.

The court further ordered the accused persons not to interfere with the victims or witnesses in the case and to deposit their passports in court.

The court also extended the warrant of arrest against police officer Mohammed Baa, which is to be executed by the Inspector General of police.

Baby Pendo died in August 2017 after sustaining head injuries during a police operation to quell post-election protests in Kisumu.

Also Read: Kenya Drops Charges Against Senior Police in Baby Pendo Murder Case

