News

4 Senior Police Officers Charged Over Crimes Against Humanity

Published

Four senior police officers were on Monday charged with multiple counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, and torture.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the four officers were arraigned before a Milimani Court.

According to ODPP, Inspector John Chengo Masha was charged with the Murder of Baby Samantha Pendo and an alternative charge of failing to refer the matter for investigation and prosecution; rape, and alternative charge of failing to prevent or suppress widespread acts of sexual violence against civilian women, torture and failing to submit these matters to competent authorities for investigation and prosecution.

“Inspector Linah Kosgey was charged with the Murder of Baby Samantha Pendo and an alternative charge of failing to refer the matter for investigation and prosecution; Rape, alternative charge of failing to prevent or suppress widespread acts of sexual violence against civilian women; Torture and failing to submit these matters to competent authorities for investigation and prosecution,” ODPP stated.

On the other hand, Robi Wankio and was James Rono were charged with rape, and alternative charge of failing to prevent or suppress widespread acts of sexual violence against eivilian women.

The four officers plended not guilty to the count of Murder, 11 counts of rape and 38 counts of Torture respectively before Justice Margaret Waringa Muigai.  The case will be mentioned on 12th May for further directions.

At the same time, OPP said it has reviewed charges in the disappearance of Mohamed Baa, and the DPP has directed that 8 officers record statements as prosecution witnesses.

