News

4 Suspects Arrested & Charged Over Ksh 12.9 Million Gold Scam

Four suspected gold scammers arrested on Wednesday, were on Friday, December 13 arraigned at Milimani Law Courts charged with several counts of Conspiracy to defraud and Forgery.

In a statement, DCI said the case investigated by the DCI Operation Support Unit, Susan Wanjeri Kogi, Elvis Muga Ouma, Nazlin Karim Rahimbux, and Hubbard Kanyago Ndong’o are accused of conspiring to defraud a Niger businessman $100,000 (12.9 million)  while purporting to be Customs officials based in the Capital.

“In the broader scheme that crosses borders to the country of Mali, the victim whose company is based in Dubai reported to have lost over USD 5,000,000 between February 2024 and December, which was meant for the purchase, clearance, and transportation of 100kg of gold to Dubai from Mali. But as is their norm (and having received the hefty sum), the fraudsters introduced allegations of the gold consignment being confiscated by Customs officers in Nairobi while on transit to Dubai,” DCI stated.

According to the investigative agency, scammers in Mali gave a through pass to their Kenyan accomplices who sent an invoice from DARDESSA Logistics Limited – an alleged Kenyan company that was allegedly holding the said consignment.

The victim was instructed to send USD 100,000 which he did, thereafter receiving a confirmation of receipt from Susan Wanjeri.

He later traveled to Kenya where he met the fake agents, who made several attempts to obtain more dollars from him.

“He got suspicious and reported the fraud. Launching an intelligence-led operation, detectives ambushed the accused persons in various parts of the Capital and took them into custody,” DCI added.

Upon arraignment, the four suspects pleaded not guilty and were granted a Sh 500,000 bond with the alternative of a cash bail of Sh 200,000. The case will be mentioned on Jan 21, 2025.

Also Read: DCI Warns Land Owners Over Land Cartels Issuing Fake Title Deeds

