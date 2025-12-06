4 Suspects Behind Sh105,000 Prisons Tender Fraud Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a quartet accused of fleecing a businessman of Sh105,000 in a bogus Kenya Prisons Service tender scheme.

In a statement on Saturday, December 6, DCI said the 4 suspects posed as senior officers from the Kenya Prisons Service and promised the victim a lucrative contract to supply vegetables to Kitui GK Prisons.

The unsuspecting businessman later realised he had been duped after he had already transferred the money to the suspects.

‘Kitui Central detectives have arrested four smooth-talking pretenders who perfected the art of sounding official while being anything but, fleecing a businessman of Sh105,000 in a fictitious Kenya Prisons Service tender.

“According to investigators, the quartet rolled out their con with the confidence of seasoned actors, posing as senior Kenya Prison officers, promising the victim a lucrative deal to supply vegetables to Kitui GK Prisons. By the time the victim’s intuition whispered “something is off,” his cash had already taken a walk, never to return,” DCI stated.

The sleuths commenced investigations and apprehended the suspects inside a black Toyota Harrier (KCV 543W).

The suspects include: Clement Wachira, Andrew Kimani, Ann Waweru, and Rehema Makandi inside a black Toyota Harrier (KCV 543W).

A search of the vehicle uncovered 37 forged Kenya Prisons Service tender approval forms, two fake staff identification cards, eight mobile phones and six national ID cards bearing different names.

“A meticulous search turned up their toolkit of deception: 37 fake Kenya Prisons Service tender approval forms, two fake Kenya Prison Service job IDs, eight mobile phones, six ID cards belonging to different individuals, all the makings of a well-oiled con machine,” DCI added.

The quartet is currently in police custody as investigations continue, with detectives seeking to establish whether more victims may have fallen prey to the fictitious vegetable tender scheme.

