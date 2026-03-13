4 Suspects Convicted Over Robbery Linked to Death of Ex-Kabete MP George Muchai

Four men have been convicted in connection with a violent robbery attack that culminated in the killing of former Kabete Member of Parliament George Muchai, his two bodyguards, and a driver.

In a ruling on Friday, March 13, Milimani Law Courts, Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina found the four accused guilty of multiple counts of robbery with violence.

The accused include: Eric Munyera Isabwa alias Chairman, Raphael Kimani Gachii alias Kim Butcher, Mustafa Kimani Anyoni alias Musto, and Stephen Astiva Lipopo alias Chokore.

While delivering the judgment, Onyina ruled that the four suspects were culpable of several offences, including robbery with violence contrary to Section 296(2) of the Penal Code, as well as possession of firearms and ammunition without certification contrary to Section 4(2)(a) as read with Section 4(3)(b) of the Firearms Act.

The convictions arise from the night of February 6-7, 2015, when a heavily armed gang staged a daring attack along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi CBD.

During the attack, the assailants fatally shot the former Kabete MP together with his two bodyguards and driver.

Magistrate Onyina pointed to striking similarities across several robbery incidents linked to the accused suspects.

Evidence presented before the court showed a consistent pattern in the number of attackers involved, the weapons used, the coordination of the assaults, and the sequence of events.

Beyond the counts related to the killing of the former legislator and his security detail, the court also found the four men guilty of additional robbery incidents tied to the same criminal enterprise, highlighting the scale and audacity of the gang’s operations at the time.

The case will now move to the sentencing stage, with the four convicts expected to return to court on March 18, 2026, when the court will determine the appropriate penalties.

However, the court acquitted one suspect, Simon Gichamba, after finding that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence linking him to the offences.