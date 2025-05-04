Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

4 Suspects Linked To MP Charles Were’s Murder Arrested

By

Published

File image of slain Kasipul MP Charles Were.

File image of slain Kasipul MP Charles Were.

DCI detectives have arrested 4 suspects in connection with Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were’s murder.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the four suspects have been positively identified at the crime scene.

“Upon further analysis of previously obtained leads, officers from the National Police Service swiftly conducted an operation and successfully arrested four suspects who had been positively placed at the crime scene,” read the statement in part.

NPS also mentioned that some of the suspects are members of organised criminal gangs, known as “Mjahidin.”

“Additionally, some of the suspects arrested are members of organised criminal gangs, such as “Mjahidin”, which has been linked to armed robberies in the Eastlands area of Nairobi,” NPS added.

The police said that investigators and the technical team are working tirelessly, leveraging their expertise, to establish the motive behind the fatal shooting and to bring all those involved to justice.

“Moreover, the NPS advises individuals not directly involved in this investigation to refrain from making comments that could hinder ongoing efforts.

“NPS remains committed to holding those responsible to account and delivering justice to Hon. Were’s family and the nation,” NPS added.

Were was fatally shot on Wednesday, April 30, at a traffic light on Ngong Road near the City Mortuary roundabout by unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor is scheduled to conduct an autopsy on Monday, May 5, 2025, to provide further insights into the cause of death of the ODM MP.

Also Read: CCTV Footage Reveals Charles Were’s Last Moments Before Being Gunned Down

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021