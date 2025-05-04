4 Suspects Linked To MP Charles Were’s Murder Arrested

DCI detectives have arrested 4 suspects in connection with Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were’s murder.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the four suspects have been positively identified at the crime scene.

“Upon further analysis of previously obtained leads, officers from the National Police Service swiftly conducted an operation and successfully arrested four suspects who had been positively placed at the crime scene,” read the statement in part.

NPS also mentioned that some of the suspects are members of organised criminal gangs, known as “Mjahidin.”

“Additionally, some of the suspects arrested are members of organised criminal gangs, such as “Mjahidin”, which has been linked to armed robberies in the Eastlands area of Nairobi,” NPS added.

The police said that investigators and the technical team are working tirelessly, leveraging their expertise, to establish the motive behind the fatal shooting and to bring all those involved to justice.

“Moreover, the NPS advises individuals not directly involved in this investigation to refrain from making comments that could hinder ongoing efforts.

“NPS remains committed to holding those responsible to account and delivering justice to Hon. Were’s family and the nation,” NPS added.

Were was fatally shot on Wednesday, April 30, at a traffic light on Ngong Road near the City Mortuary roundabout by unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor is scheduled to conduct an autopsy on Monday, May 5, 2025, to provide further insights into the cause of death of the ODM MP.

