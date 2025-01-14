4 Suspects Linked To Notorious Panga Boys Gang Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects linked to the notorious Panga Boys gang that has been terrorizing Mombasa residents.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 14, DCI said the four suspects were nabbed at the Kadongo area of Mombasa,

“In a move to curb the menace of the notorious machete-wielding gang terrorizing members of the public in Mombasa and its surrounding areas, officers from Mjambere Police Station in Kisauni Sub-County have apprehended four gang members and seized their weapons.

“The crackdown followed reports of an attack on two individuals heading to the Kongowea market. Acting swiftly, police officers on foot patrol traced the suspects Ali Yusuf, 24, Said Hamisi, 23, and two 19-year-olds, Ali Swalleh and Siajabu Bakari to Kadongo area,” read the statement in part.

DCI noted that the suspects were ordered to surrender to the police but resisted and attacked the officers. In return, the police opened up fire and injured one suspect on his left foot.

“Upon encountering the officers, the suspects were ordered to surrender. Instead, the gang members resisted, violently launching an assault on the officers. In response, the officers returned fire, injuring Ali Yusuf in his left foot,” DCI stated.

The suspects were subsequently arrested and taken to Mjambere Police Station, while the injured individual was escorted to Coast Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical care.

The remaining three suspects are currently undergoing processing pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the confiscated pangas and a knife have been secured as exhibits.

