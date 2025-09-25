4 Suspects to Be Charged With Murder of Ex-MP George Muchai

The High Court has ruled that four suspects must stand trial for the 2015 murder of former Kabete Member of Parliament George Muchai.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo, in a ruling delivered on Wednesday, found that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had established a strong case against Eric Mungera Isabwa, Raphael Kimani Gachii, Mustafa Kimani Anyoni, and Stephen Astiva Lipopo.

The four suspects are accused of orchestrating the cold-blooded killing of Muchai, his two police bodyguards, Constable Samuel Kimathi and Constable Samuel Lekakeny, and his driver, Stephen Ituu Wambugu, along Kenyatta Avenue in February 2015.

The ruling followed a painstaking prosecution that saw 37 witnesses testify, weaving together direct, circumstantial, and documentary evidence.

Among them was a protected taxi driver who placed one of the accused, Mustafa Kimani Anyoni, at the centre of the crime and presented a gun safety pin, which was later confirmed as key forensic evidence.

Autopsy reports by government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor confirmed that all four victims were executed at close range with high-velocity firearms.

While acknowledging the strength of the prosecution’s case, Justice Kimondo placed the accused on their defense but refrained from making determinations on parallel robbery-with-violence charges that are pending before a Nairobi magistrate’s court.

Justice Kimondo, however, acquitted three co-accused, Jane Wanjiru Kamau, Margaret Njeri Wachiuri, and Simon Wambugu Gichamba for lack of evidence.

The case now proceeds to a defence hearing on October 22, 2025, where the four accused will be required to respond to the weight of evidence marshaled by the prosecution.

Muchai was an MP elected on the then-ruling Jubilee Party after being elected for the first time in 2013. He was also the deputy secretary-general of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu).