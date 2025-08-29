Connect with us

News

4 Traffic Police Officers Arrested Over Bribery

By

Published

FotoJet (13)

Photocollage of 4 arrested traffic officers

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested four traffic police officers for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes from motorists, matatu operators, and truck drivers along the Nairobi–Nyeri–Embu Highway.

In a statement, the EACC said the officers were arrested following an undercover operation conducted by the agency after receiving reports from members of the public regarding rampant extortion along the highway.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has today arrested four traffic police officers for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes from motorists, matatu operators, and truck drivers along the Nairobi–Nyeri–Embu Highway.

“The arrests followed an undercover operation conducted by EACC after receiving reports from members of the public regarding rampant extortion along the busy highway,” EACC stated.

The apprehended officers include Georgina Syokau (service number-85527), Robert Mwenda (service number-84890), and Gladys Cherono (service number-105724), who are all attached to Makutano Traffic Base.

The EACC officers also arrested Pauline Anyango (service number 96947), who is attached to the Juja Traffic Base.

The suspects were escorted to the EACC Integrity Centre in Nairobi for processing and to record their statements.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, and the officers are expected to face corruption-related charges once the process is complete.

Also Read: EACC Dismisses Ruto’s Bribery Claims, Says No Evidence Linking MPs

