40 Undeclared iPhones Worth Ksh8.2 Million Seized From Dubai Passenger at JKIA

KDRTV News, Nairobi JKIA:- Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs officers have intercepted 40 undeclared iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones valued at approximately KSh8.2 million at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The phones were seized from a passenger who had arrived in Kenya from Dubai during customs screening at the airport.

According to KRA, the passenger had entered Kenya four times within nine days before the devices were intercepted, prompting further scrutiny of his luggage.

During questioning, the passenger admitted that he was transporting the smartphones as a courier for a client based in Dubai.

“KRA Customs officers at JKIA intercepted 40 undeclared iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max phones worth Ksh 8.2M at JKIA,” KRA said in its alert.

“A passenger from Dubai, who had entered Kenya 4 times in 9 days, admitted he was a courier for a Dubai client.”

The devices were detected after Customs officers screened the passenger’s luggage at Terminal 1A International Arrivals using baggage scanners.

According to the reports, the phones had been concealed among assorted items and distributed across three small suitcases and a backpack. Customs officers subsequently conducted a physical search of the luggage and recovered the undeclared devices.

The passenger initially told officers that he was travelling through Kenya by road to a neighbouring country. However, a review of his passport and travel history showed that he had made several short trips between Kenya and Dubai within a brief period.

He entered Kenya on September 15 and left two days later before returning on September 19 and departing the following day. He then entered the country again on September 21 and left on September 22 before returning on September 23.

KRA said the intercepted phones had been placed at the Customs Warehouse pending clearance and verification.

The authority warned travellers against accepting to transport undeclared goods on behalf of third parties, noting that such goods remain subject to Customs requirements regardless of who owns them.

“KRA warns travellers against carrying undeclared goods for third parties,” the authority said.

KRA has reminded passengers arriving in Kenya to declare goods subject to Customs control and comply with applicable requirements when bringing goods into the country.

The interception comes as Customs officers continue screening passenger luggage at Kenya’s points of entry to detect undeclared goods and enforce customs regulations.