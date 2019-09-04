46 Members Of The Kavonokya Sect Sentenced To Jail For Refusing To Be Counted

Members of the ‘infamous’ Kavonokya sect who resisted being counted in the ended census exercise have been slapped with 6-12 months jail terms after being found guilty of resisting a government exercise.

The Kavonokya sect members had refused to be counted claiming that the census exercise was satanic. They further told off census enumerators that they saw no need of being counted since they were set to be counted in heaven.

The sentencing comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law the Statistics Amendment and Accreditation Service Bill stipulating tough penalties for Kenyans who resist or refuse to comply with the census exercise.

This year’s census kicked off on the 24th of August and ended on 31st August 2019.

The exercise was marked by controversies and drama from both census officials and locals. Some enumerators were fired before their contracts ended due to cases of misconduct.

One of the notable dramas witnessed during the exercise was in Murang’a County, where a drunk enumerator urinated in a family’s living room in the full glare of children. Interestingly, the enumerator had shown up at the house without his official gadgets.

Businessmen also had to partly suffer losses after Interior CS Fred Matiag’i ordered all bars and entertainment joints to be shut during the first two days of the census. The move elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans, with a majority terming the move as punitive and dictatorial. However, the ban was successfully implemented as most businesses remained closed as ordered by the Interior Cabinet Secretary.