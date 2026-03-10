Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

49 Dead, 2,600 Families Displaced as Floods Ravage Nairobi and Other Parts of Kenya

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The National Police Service (NPS) has disclosed that at least 49 people have died and 2,624 families have been displaced following devastating floods that were triggered by the ongoing heavy rains.

NPS in a statement on Tuesday, March 10, said police officers are currently working with other multi-agency teams to carry out search and rescue operations, evacuate residents in high-risk areas, and maintain security.

“Following the devastating rains on Friday, 6th March 2026, 49 people have unfortunately lost their lives nationwide as a result of the flooding.

“The National Police Service extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends who have lost loved ones during this difficult period. Additionally, a total of 2,624 families have been displaced from their homes,” NPS stated.

The service noted that infrastructure and property have also been damaged in various parts of the country, including 16 police stations that have been affected by the floods.

The service assured Kenyans that it is working to mitigate these challenges and ensure the continuous delivery of policing services to the public.

Further, NPS urged members of the public to reach out to the law enforcement agencies to report any adverse weather conditions.

“As the rains persist, we urge all members of the public to exercise extreme caution and continue following updates and safety advisories issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department and other relevant government agencies.

“Any distress situations, emergencies, or criminal activity should be reported through the toll-free numbers 999, 911, and 112, or via #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 / WhatsApp 0709 570 000,” the service added.

