5 Chiefs Who Were Abducted By Al-Shabaab Militants In Mandera Released

Five chiefs who were abducted by suspected Al-Shabab militants in Mandera in February have been released.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed their release, saying they are in the hands of Kenyan officials and would reunite with their families.

Murkomen noted that the chiefs were released following collaborative efforts of the national government, the local community, and the Mandera County government.

“Our chiefs who were abducted in Mandera have been released, and they are now in the hands of Kenyan officials, and they will be arriving home anytime soon.

“This is very good news and is based on collaborative efforts as I announced before that as government we decided to work together with the community and the county government of Mandera and this process ahs borne fruit,” said Murkomen.

The administrators were abducted on February 3 in Elwak, Mandera County, a day before President William Ruto began his Northeastern counties tour.

The five, who include: Mohammed Adawa, Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Noor, Assistant Chief Ibrahim Gabow, and Senior Chief Abdi Suraw, were taken to Somalia, where they have been in captivity.

Speaking after the incident, President Ruto said the abductions of the chiefs were meant to disrupt his tour to the northern part of Kenya.

“These people thought that I would not come if they did what they did yesterday. I have not only come to Mandera but I am also going to sleep here. If I want, I can also sleep here again because this is part of Kenya. I want to make it clear that every part of Kenya is important and we are not going to cede an inch of our country to criminals and those who want to unleash mayhem,” said Ruto.

