5 Killed After Bus Collides With Car Along Nakuru-Naivasha highway

Five people have perished after being involved in a gruesome road accident along the Nakuru-Naivasha highway.

The crash occurred on Sunday night at the Kikopey area in Gilgil and involved an Easy Coach bus and a Toyota IST vehicle.

The Easy Coach bus was heading towards Nakuru City, while the private vehicle was travelling towards Nairobi.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bus was carelessly overtaking other vehicles on the busy road before it collided with the Toyota IST vehicle.

Four passengers in the Toyota IST sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota IST was rushed to St Joseph Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winston Mwakio said the bodies of the deceased were moved to the Gilgil Sub-County mortuary awaiting identification

“The bodies were moved to Gilgil Sub-County mortuary awaiting identification while the wreckage was towed to Gilgil Police Station as police work to restore traffic flow,” he said.

The accident comes days after six people died while eight others were injured after a 14-seater matatu crashed into a stationary lorry at Twin Bridge in the Mau Summit area.

The fatal collision happened on Saturday, September 5, around 3 am along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

The injured passengers were taken to Londiani Hospital, where they received medical attention following the crash.

Preliminary reports indicated that some of those aboard the vehicle were returning home after attending a police graduation ceremony when the accident occurred.