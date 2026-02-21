5 Killed After Matatu and Lorry Crash Along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

At least five people were killed Saturday after they were involved in a nasty road accident in the Salama area of Makueni County.

The accident occurred after a public service vehicle (PSV) belonging to Naekana Sacco collided head-on with an oncoming lorry.

According to witnesses, the accident was caused by poor visibility and the slippery road surface, attributed to the ongoing rains across the country.

Seven other passengers were injured during the Saturday accident and rushed to medical facilities in Makueni for medical attention.

The bodies of the deceased passengers were moved to the mortuary, awaiting autopsy and identification.

The accident comes days after four people were killed following a horrific road crash at Mau Summit along the busy Nakuru–Eldoret Highway.

The fatal accident occurred at the notorious stretch near Mau Summit, an area that has witnessed numerous road incidents in the past.

Six people sustained serious injuries during the crash and were taken to Londiani Hospital, in the neighbouring Kericho County, for treatment.

Kuresoi North police boss, Judah Gathenge, confirmed the accident, saying it involved a private Nissan matatu that was ferrying mourners from a burial in Kakamega.

Gathenge noted that the matatu that was heading towards Nakuru collided head-on with the lorry that was heading towards Eldoret.

“The Nissan matatu was overtaking when it collided head-on with the lorry. Four passengers in the matatu died on the spot, while six others sustained injuries and were rushed to Londiani Hospital,” he stated.