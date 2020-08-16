5 Senators Opposing Revenue Sharing Formula Face DCI Arrest- Murkomen

(KDRTV)-Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Sunday, August 16, cited that five senators against the purposed revenue sharing formula are risking arrest by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

According to the Senator, the associates are against the argumentative proposed formula for the allocation to the counties; the formula has now been debated eight times by the upper house

In a statement seen by KDRTV, Murkomen maintained that Samburu Senator Steve Lelengwe was the first to be confronted by the DCI after he opposed the formula

“DCI has been ordered to arrest and prefer false charges against at least 5 Senators opposed to the oppressive Revenue Formula. “They are currently going for Senator Dr Steve Ltumbesi Lelegwe, Samburu County. Desperation is real. Arrest any of us and there will be no session tomorrow,” stated Murkomen.

The Senate is set to debate for the ninth time on Monday, August 17, over the controversial revenue sharing formula among counties

The convention had earlier been scheduled for August 13 but was further pushed forward to Monday after the speaker cited technicalities

Reports also indicate that Dennis Itumbi has hinted that Bomet Senator Christopher Langat is also being pursued by the DCI

“DCI officials are reportedly not asleep. They have told Bomet and Samburu Senators, not to dare step in Senate on Monday,” stated Itumbi

On Thursday, August 13, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyoit claimed that some senators had their account frozen for no apparent reason

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on visited the KRA offices on Friday to seek clarity as to why his accounts were frozen

At the same time, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi also had his accounts frozen under misty circumstances