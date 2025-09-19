5 Suspects Arrested After Kidnapping Man, Demanding Ksh500 K Ransom

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested five suspects believed to be behind a kidnapping incident in Ruaka.

In a statement on Friday, September 19, DCI said detectives launched the operation after the victim’s girlfriend raised the alarm.

Her call to her boyfriend was answered by an unfamiliar voice, which demanded a ransom of Ksh500,000 for his safe release.

“Kiambu Sub-County detectives have apprehended five suspects for masterminding a kidnapping incident in Ruaka. The operation and subsequent arrest of the suspects unfolded after the victim’s girlfriend’s call to his boyfriend was answered by an unidentified voice that demanded a ransom of Sh500,000 for the safe return of her boyfriend,” DCI stated.

Acting on intelligence leads, detectives trailed the suspects to Ithanga, where they rescued the victim, who was found with multiple injuries and wearing a blood-stained shirt.

The officers also apprehended the suspects: Sydney Ezra Achanda, John Louise Omondi, Enock Sum Cheruyot, Peter Kanini Mwangi, and Lucy Sara Muhonja, near Quickmatt Thindigua.

During the operation, the sleuths impounded two vehicles believed to have been used in the kidnapping: a Suzuki Swift (KDD 841D) and a Mazda Demio (KDP 468Y).

The officers also recovered a kitchen knife, ten assorted mobile phones, and a tablet, among other items, in the vehicles.

According to DCI, the 5 suspects had already received a ransom of Ksh68,000 before they were apprehended over the incident.

The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing, and awaiting their arraignment in court.

