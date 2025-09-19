Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

5 Suspects Arrested After Kidnapping Man, Demanding Ksh500 K Ransom

By

Published

DCI headquarters

DCI headquarters

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested five suspects believed to be behind a kidnapping incident in Ruaka.

In a statement on Friday, September 19, DCI said detectives launched the operation after the victim’s girlfriend raised the alarm.

Her call to her boyfriend was answered by an unfamiliar voice, which demanded a ransom of Ksh500,000 for his safe release.

“Kiambu Sub-County detectives have apprehended five suspects for masterminding a kidnapping incident in Ruaka. The operation and subsequent arrest of the suspects unfolded after the victim’s girlfriend’s call to his boyfriend was answered by an unidentified voice that demanded a ransom of Sh500,000 for the safe return of her boyfriend,” DCI stated.

Acting on intelligence leads, detectives trailed the suspects to Ithanga, where they rescued the victim, who was found with multiple injuries and wearing a blood-stained shirt.

FotoJet (22)

The officers also apprehended the suspects: Sydney Ezra Achanda, John Louise Omondi, Enock Sum Cheruyot, Peter Kanini Mwangi, and Lucy Sara Muhonja, near Quickmatt Thindigua.

During the operation, the sleuths impounded two vehicles believed to have been used in the kidnapping: a Suzuki Swift (KDD 841D) and a Mazda Demio (KDP 468Y).

The officers also recovered a kitchen knife, ten assorted mobile phones, and a tablet, among other items, in the vehicles.

According to DCI, the 5 suspects had already received a ransom of Ksh68,000 before they were apprehended over the incident.

The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing, and awaiting their arraignment in court.

Also Read: Five Injured as DCI Officer’s Gun Discharges in Bungoma Court

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021