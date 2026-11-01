5 Suspects Arrested Over Alleged Phone Theft During ODM Rally at Jacaranda Grounds

Police have arrested five suspects accused of stealing mobile phones from members of the public during the ODM political rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday evening, October 31, 2026, following an operation by officers from Starehe Sub-County.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the group allegedly took advantage of the political gathering to target unsuspecting rally attendees and steal their mobile phones.

“Police officers from Starehe Sub-County yesterday evening, 31st October 2026, arrested five suspects following a swift operation at Jacaranda grounds, where the group took advantage of a political rally to rob unsuspecting members of the public,” NPS said.

A search conducted after the arrests led to the recovery of eight mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from members of the public.

The suspects were taken into police custody pending arraignment, while the recovered handsets were secured as exhibits.

The NPS warned criminal gangs against using political rallies and other public gatherings as opportunities to commit offences, saying it remained committed to maintaining law and order during lawful events.

“The National Police Service firmly reiterates that political rallies must never be used as a platform for criminal gangs to target, harass or steal from members of the public, and we remain fully committed to maintaining law and order during all lawful public gatherings,” the service said.

The service also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station.

“We strongly urge members of the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police post or station, or through our toll-free numbers, 999 or 911.”