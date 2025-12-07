Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

5 Suspects Arrested Over Digital Fraud in Mulot

DCI

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 5 suspects in Bomet County in connection with a mobile banking fraud syndicate.

In a statement on Sunday, December 7, DCI said the 5 suspects were apprehended at the Mulot market.

“In a swift response to mobile banking fraud in Mulot, detectives launched a coordinated operation that resulted in the arrest of five suspects at the bustling Mulot market,” DCI stated

The 5 suspects include: Daniel Njenga Njeri, Salome Chepngeno, Nelson Kipsang Langat, Erick Cheruiyot, and Geofrey Cheruiyot.

The five are in police custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment to face charges of conspiracy to defraud, engaging in organised crime, and the acquisition of proceeds from crime, among other charges.

“This operation underscores the DCI’s commitment to tackling digital fraud and protecting Kenyans from cybercriminals,” DCI added.

This comes days after detectives arrested a man accused of orchestrating a cryptocurrency scam that cost a Kilifi woman Ksh3.9 million.

In a statement on Thursday, November 27, the DCI said the suspect was tracked down after weeks of surveillance and will now be presented in court.

“A notorious online cryptocurrency fraudster will today grace the court corridors after a meticulous manhunt launched by Kilifi North detectives, netted him at Kiamunyi area, Nakuru County,” the statement read.

The DCI explained that the suspect, identified as Bavon Onyancha Masese and also known by the aliases Abdirahaman Abdikarim and Jamie Damon, was cornered after investigators established how the victim lost her money.

“Bavon Onyancha Masese’s (alias Abdirahaman Abdikarim, alias Jamie Damon) luck spectacularly ran out when investigators discovered he had swindled Ksh3.9 million from a Kilifi woman. This revelation immediately put him on the detectives’ radar, with the seasoned gumshoes trailing the perpetrator, effectively halting his scamming streak,” DCI added.

