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5 Suspects Arrested Over Murder of MP Aspirant

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of former councillor Nathan Wasama.

File image of Nathan Wasama.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested five suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Mt Elgon MP aspirant Nathan Masai Wasama.

In a statement on Wednesday, DCI said Oscar Koech Sakong was the first suspect to be arrested over the brutal murder of Wasama.

Detectives then raided a residence in Marigo Village, Cheptais Location, where they arrested two more suspects: Wycliffe Chesubei Ngeiwa, alias Chota, and Geoffrey Makwere Masai.

“The operation also yielded a haul of items including a military-style smoke jacket, a stun grenade, three axes, a crowbar, three folding pangas, two pangas, two knives, five arrows, three motorcycles, two mobile phones and an iPod,” DCI said.

In an update, DCI said two more suspects surrendered to the police. The duo was identified as Robert Kimutai Psisei, alias Robert Miti, and Brian Chongin Kaos.

“The two suspects are among those in custody as detectives continue with investigations, with all suspects expected to be arraigned in court to face the law once investigations are complete,” DCI stated.

Wasama was shot dead on the night of August 8, 2026, at his shop in Tuikut Trading Centre, Sasur Location, Cheptais Sub-County, after four men arrived at the trading centre on two motorcycles.

Preliminary investigations established that one of the pillion passengers alighted, walked into Wasama’s shop, and shot him before fleeing with his accomplices.

During the incident, a woman was also shot and injured and remains admitted to a local hospital in stable condition.

The DCI reaffirmed that it remained resolute in its efforts to expedite investigations into the murder. It also stated that it was still hunting down other suspects involved in the incident.

“Anyone with credible information that may assist detectives in apprehending the remaining suspects is urged to report to the nearest police station or contact the DCI through its toll-free hotline,” DCI stated.

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