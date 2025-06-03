5 Suspects Linked To Death Of Police Officer in Nakuru Arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested 5 suspects behind the killing of a police officer and injuring two others in Nakuru.

The officer was shot dead while patrolling in Nakuru’s Free Area, while his colleagues sustained gunshot injuries.

Acting on intelligence leads, the team drawn from DCI’s Operation Action Team and Crime Research Bureau, augmented by their Nakuru counterparts, flushed out the 5 gang members from their hideout in Nakuru.

After interrogating the suspects, police proceeded to the Rhoda area of Nakuru, where the AK 47 serial number 18916 loaded with three rounds of ammunition was found concealed in dry grasses near a residential house.

“Regrettably, the gang goes down, leaving behind a trail of sad memories and untold pain to the victims of their violent attacks. On the night of June 1st, 2025, the robbers ambushed and opened fire at police officers on foot patrol, killing one and injuring two. The injured officers are still receiving treatment,” DCI stated.

The gang is also linked to the death of a 24-year-old business owner in Nakuru, who was shot dead before hundreds of thousands were stolen from his shop.

The five suspects have since been identified as William Nywhili Rioba, Nyahili Nyamuhaga Magige, Emmanuel Muita Muita, Catherine Nkatha Zakayo, and ⁠Peter Chacha.

“The DCI reassures Nakuru county dwellers and indeed, Kenyans across the country, that their security remains the foremost priority, and that several anti-robbery teams have been dispatched and are pursuing identified armed gangs whose operations have been analyzed,” DCI stated.

Also read:DCI Launches Investigation After Chaos During EACC’s Raid at Natembeya’s Home