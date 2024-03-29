5 Suspects Who Stole Ksh 20.7 Million Fron Nairobi Businessman Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested five suspects believed to be involved in a series of robberies in Nairobi.

In a statement on Friday, the DCI said the five suspects stole Ksh 900,000 and another USD 15,000 (Ksh 19.8 million) from a businessman in Nairobi’s South C area a few weeks ago.

The victim, who reported the incident at Akila Police Station in Lang’ata, had parked his BMW X1 along Muhoho Road opposite Rubis petrol station and was entering an auto parts shop when the suspects smashed the rear window of his car and stole from him.

They also stole his KCB, DTB, and Gulf African Bank ATM cards, national identity card, smart driving licence and various work-related documents.

According to the DCI, the suspects withdrew Sh40,000 from his KCB account and another Sh40,000 from his DTB account at an ATM in Embakasi.

Detectives from the Nairobi Regional Crime Investigation Team, supported by the Operations Unit, launched a forensic-led manhunt for the suspects.

The detectives arrested the first suspect, who was caught on a nearby CCTV camera breaking into the car. The footage also captured the second and third suspects watching as the first suspects smashed the car window with a catapult.

All the while, another female suspect, Jane Mueni Mutinda, was busy stalking the victim while Shaban Rashid Maingi waited in a getaway Mazda Demio with registration number KCE 822F belonging to a Subaru car.

Detectives arrested the other four suspects on Thursday night before tracing Charles Nzomo’s spy car to Tsavo Gardens, where they found the victim’s KCB ATM card and car-breaking tools including a catapult.

The five suspects were taken to DCI Lang’ata’s office where they were remanded for the long weekend.

Detectives believe the syndicate is linked to another four suspects who were arrested on 16 February 2023 after a series of car break-ins using the same tools in South C.

Police are tracking a second car and a sixth suspect, Rodgers Ndung’u, who fled to Mombasa.