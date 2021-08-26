50-year-old Kibera Man In Court For Threatening 32-year-old Church Lady Who Took His Ksh 11k But Rejected Him

A man from Kibera has been charged in court for threatening to kill a woman after she rejected his advances.

Joel Mecha, 50, was arraigned in Kibera Court for threatening to kill Bessy Gacheri after he sent her a total of Ksh 11,000 who started avoiding him and later rejected his advances.

The court was told that Mecha met with Gacheri last month in town for a date where he gave her a cheque of Ksh 10,000 and later sent another Ksh 1,000 to thank her for accepting the cheque.

Gacheri, who works in a church as a cashier, started avoiding Mecha after he started making endless calls to her at night.

She was then forced to block him but he never gave up. He resorted to using different numbers to call her.

Noticing Gacheri was slipping away, Mecha sent a churchmate requesting a meeting to reveal that he was interested to make her his lover.

Mecha, however, was in for rude shock after Gacheri rejected his advances saying that he’s too old for her.

A disappointed Mecha later turned to issue the alleged threats.

‘Nitakutoa kichwa au mototo wako apotee,” Gacheri claims he started texting her.

He denied the charges at the Kibera law courts and in his defense claimed that the matter arises from a debt the woman owes him.

Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki released him on a cash bail of ksh15,000.

