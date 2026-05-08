54 Police Recruits Dismissed From Kiganjo Over Fake Papers, Criminal Records and Pregnancy Cases

The National Police College in Kiganjo has dismissed 54 police recruits from the ongoing Basic Recruit Training Course in a major integrity crackdown targeting forged documents, criminal records, disciplinary violations and other compliance concerns.

The dismissals were confirmed during an inspection visit by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the Kiganjo training campus in Nyeri County on Thursday, May 7.

According to Senior Assistant Inspector General Nyale Munga, the affected recruits were among thousands selected during the highly competitive 2025 police recruitment exercise but were later found to have violated key training and recruitment requirements.

“The recruits are a fortunate group, having been selected from among many qualified applicants. Among them, 54 had their courses terminated because of various reasons,” Munga stated.

The breakdown of the dismissals shows that 18 recruits were removed after presenting forged academic certificates, while two others were found with fake identification documents. Another 10 trainees were discontinued after authorities established they had previous criminal convictions.

Three recruits were dismissed over disciplinary issues, while two others were removed on health grounds. One trainee voluntarily withdrew due to illness.

However, the largest public debate has emerged around the 18 pregnancy-related dismissals involving female recruits. The move has triggered mixed reactions online, with some Kenyans defending the college’s training regulations while others questioned whether the policies adequately consider reproductive rights and gender inclusion within security institutions.

The revelations have also intensified concerns over the integrity of Kenya’s police recruitment process, particularly following reports of forged academic credentials and undisclosed criminal histories among trainees.

Security analysts argue that the quality of policing in the country largely depends on the credibility of recruitment and vetting systems. The incident now places renewed focus on the need for stricter background checks, document verification systems and institutional accountability within the National Police Service.

Murkomen said the government remains committed to improving professionalism in the police service through enhanced training in human rights, ICT, tactical operations and modern security management.

“To improve professionalism, we have rolled out continuous training on tactical operations, human rights, ICT and emerging security dynamics in line with the evolving needs of Kenyans,” Murkomen said.

The remaining recruits are expected to complete their final phase of training over the next three months before graduating later this year.