55 Million Kenyans Are Your Opponents – Gachagua to President Ruto

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed President William Ruto following his constant attacks on his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gachagua told President Ruto that his main opponent in the 2027 General Election is not Uhuru but millions of Kenyans.

The DCP Party leader dismissed President Ruto’s assertions that Uhuru was not able to stop him from winning the 2022 elections while he was Head of State.

Gachagua argued that Ruto’s victory in the 2022 presidential election did not mean Uhuru had failed to defeat him.

According to Gachagua, Uhuru did not convince him and other Kenyans that Ruto was incapable of leading the country or that his presidency would negatively affect the country.

“Let me remind you, because memory seems to fail you; You were not elected as President because President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to defeat you.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta did not sufficiently convince me and a majority of Kenyans that you were incapable of leading the country, that you were viciously corrupt, and that you would completely ruin our country in less than three years,” he said.

The former deputy president warned Ruto against treating Uhuru as the central political threat ahead of the 2027 General Election, describing the approach as a “bad deflection.”

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is not your opponent in this election. You are just trying a bad deflection,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said ordinary Kenyans will be Ruto’s real opponents, citing workers, young people, business owners, patients, parents and students among those he claimed had been affected by the government’s policies.

“55 million Kenyans are your opponents. Have you ever heard of a President hated even by children? Even the worst dictators do better. Your ranking is on another level,” the former DP stated.