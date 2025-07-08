567 Arrested, 52 Police Injured During Saba Saba Protests

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced that a total of 567 individuals were arrested on Monday, July 7, during the Saba Saba Day protests.

In a statement, NPS also noted that the demos left 11 people dead, 52 police officers injured, and significant damage to property.

A total of 19 vehicles were damaged, including 12 police vehicles, 3 government vehicles, and 4 civilian vehicles.

NPS also confirmed that Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji had been arrested following the nationwide protests.

“NPS commends the majority of Kenyans for being law-abiding and heeding the call to maintain law and order. However, certain individuals remained determined to engage in acts of lawlessness that involved multiple criminal acts, including attacks on law enforcement officers and looting.

“Regrettably, preliminary reports indicate fatalities, injuries, damage to motor vehicles, and several incidents of looting as detailed below. Additionally, a number of suspects have been arrested, including Hon. Gitonga Mukunji, MP for Manyatta Constituency,” NPS stated.

Further, NPS praised its officers for showing restraint and professionalism despite facing violent provocation.

“The NPS also commends its officers for demonstrating exceptional restraint and professionalism in the face of sustained violence and provocation by criminals who infiltrated the protests and encourage anyone with information about individuals involved in criminal activities who are still at large to come forward and share that information to report to the nearest police station or contact us via our toll-free numbers,” NPS added.