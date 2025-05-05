Connect with us

News

6 KWS Officers Charged Over Disappearance of Brian Odhiambo

By

Published

image 870x 67b448c227c91

Six Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers have been charged over the disappearance of local fisherman Brian Odhiambo.

In an update on Monday, DPP Renson Ingonga said the six KWS officers were arraigned at the Nakuru Law Courts.

“The DPP would like to inform the general public that Six (6) Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers, namely: Francis Wachira, Alexander Lorogoi, Isaac Ochieng Odhiambo, Michael Wabukala, Evans Kimaiyo, and Abdulrahaman Ali Sudi were today arraigned at the Nakuru Law Courts,” read the statement in part.

The DPP noted that the six officers were charged with the offence of abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine him on January 18, 2025, at around 10:00 am in Bondeni, Nakuru East Sub-County.

During the proceedings, the DPP opposed the release of the officers on bond pending trial.

The ruling will be delivered on 12th May 2025. In the meantime, the officers have been remanded at Nakuru GK Prison.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) remains committed to executing its constitutional mandates in accordance with the Rule of Law, Public Interest and the administration of justice,” Ingonga added.

Odhiambo was reported missing on January 18 after he was allegedly arrested by KWS officers at Lake Nakuru National Park. According to Odhiambo’s family, he was arrested for allegedly trespassing into the park

The KWS rangers traced him to his residence in Manyani estate, where they arrested him and he has never been found since.

The family has searched for him broadly, including in mortuaries and hospitals, but he has never been found.

On March 19, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen promised that the government would help find Odhiambo.

“As a government, we will not allow a situation where a Kenyan goes missing without being accounted for. We are here to ensure lives are protected,” Murkomen said.

Also Read: ODPP Takes Action On Prosecutor Arrested for Demanding Ksh50K Bribe

