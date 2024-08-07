6 Robbery Suspects Arrested After Failed Raid In Ruaka

Police Officers From Ruaka Police Post have arrested six robbery suspects after they attempted to raid an apartment in the area.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects were apprehended while escaping from an apparent after they noticed the owner of the house had noticed their plan.

The owner alerted the police of the robbery who moved with speed and intercepted the suspects while in their getaway vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Morgan Mungai Mburu, Stephen Kamau Njoroge, Alexander Kibogoro Waimaitha, Reinhard Mwangi Ngumba, Erick Mwiru and Gregory Nganga.

“Hawk-eyed officers responded to an alert from the would-be victim where they intercepted the thugs’ getaway Matatu reg no. KAR 921Q and from therein smoked out Morgan Mungai Mburu, Stephen Kamau Njoroge, Alexander Kibogoro Waimaitha, Reinhard Mwangi Ngumba, Erick Mwiru, and Gregory Nganga all aged between 22- 27 years,” read the statement in part.

The Police searched the suspects and recovered two toy pistols, six pocket phones, and housebreaking implements among other items.

The scenes were processed and documented by DCI CSI personnel whereas the suspects have been placed in custody pending arraignment.

