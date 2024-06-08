6 Suspected Wildlife Traffickers Arrested With Elephant Tusks Worth Sh 5 Million

Six suspected wildlife traffickers are to be arraigned on Monday, June 10, 2024, following a multi-agency operation comprising officers from DCI headquarters, Serious Crimes Unit, rangers from KWS headquarters, and Kaloleni DCI officers that saw their arrest and seizure of two pieces of elephant tusks estimated at a street value of Sh5 million and four live terrapins.

In a statement on Saturday, June 8, DCI said the six suspects who have been identified as Makutano Kadenge Katana, William Manyaso Ngala, Suleiman Madengo Saha, Kazungu Samuel Kenga, Omar Nyae Kirongo, and Rashid Kombo Mazua were arrested at Kaloleni Shopping Center after a tip-off from vigilant citizens that there were suspected wildlife traffickers in the said area.

The six suspects were escorted to Mariakani Police Station awaiting transfer to Nairobi for further processing and arraignment.

“This successful operation underscores the power of community vigilance and cooperation in the fight against wildlife trafficking. It is also a testament to our collective commitment to preserving our precious wildlife and holding those who threaten it accountable,” DCI stated.

The arrest comes days after detectives launched a manhunt for four suspects who killed a giraffe for meat in Daadab’s Dagahaley area in Garissa County.

According to DCI, police officers from Dagahale Police Station received information on the four suspects and rushed to the scene, intercepting a Toyota Alto vehicle loaded with the game meat.

The four suspects disappeared into nearby thickets after seeing the police officers.

The abandoned Toyota Alto vehicle was towed to the police station and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers were informed of the incident. The giraffe meat was seized and preserved by the officers as an exhibit.

