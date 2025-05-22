Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

6 Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of Priest In Kerio Valley

By

Published

dci 1706765055

DCI detectives

Police officers in Kerio Valley, Elegeyo Marakwet, have arrested 6 suspects in connection with the death of Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the Catholic priest was shot dead in Mokoro Location.

Following the incident, the police launched a manhunt for the assailants and arrested six suspects.

NPS confirmed that the motive behind the killing is unrelated to cattle rustling or banditry.

“The National Police Service (NPS) regrets to confirm the tragic shooting of Reverend Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish. The incident occurred in Mokoro Location, Kakiptul Sub-Location, Kabartile Village.

“General Service Unit officers responded swiftly and established that Father Bett was accosted and fatally shot by armed assailants. A manhunt was immediately launched, and six suspects have since been arrested and are currently in custody. Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident is not in any way related to cattle rustling or banditry,” NPS stated.

NPS condemned the killing of the priest and reiterated its commitment to conducting thorough and expeditious investigations to apprehend all those involved in the crime.

The Service also extended sympathies to the family and friends of Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett, as well as the parishioners of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish.

Further, NPS appealed to local communities in the area to remain calm, continue with their daily activities without fear, and cooperate with the National Police Service.

“NPS further appeals for the public’s continued support and encourages anyone with information that may assist the investigation to report it to the nearest police station or through our toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, and #FichuakwaDCI (0800 722 203),” NPS added.

Father Allois was shot on Thursday while heading back to his base in Tot after holding a mass in Kakbiken village.

He was in the company of a catechist when the attack happened. The whereabouts of the cathecist remain unknown.

Also Read: Another Catholic Priest Killed in Kerio Valley

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021