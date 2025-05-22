6 Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of Priest In Kerio Valley

Police officers in Kerio Valley, Elegeyo Marakwet, have arrested 6 suspects in connection with the death of Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the Catholic priest was shot dead in Mokoro Location.

Following the incident, the police launched a manhunt for the assailants and arrested six suspects.

NPS confirmed that the motive behind the killing is unrelated to cattle rustling or banditry.

“The National Police Service (NPS) regrets to confirm the tragic shooting of Reverend Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish. The incident occurred in Mokoro Location, Kakiptul Sub-Location, Kabartile Village.

“General Service Unit officers responded swiftly and established that Father Bett was accosted and fatally shot by armed assailants. A manhunt was immediately launched, and six suspects have since been arrested and are currently in custody. Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident is not in any way related to cattle rustling or banditry,” NPS stated.

NPS condemned the killing of the priest and reiterated its commitment to conducting thorough and expeditious investigations to apprehend all those involved in the crime.

The Service also extended sympathies to the family and friends of Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett, as well as the parishioners of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish.

Further, NPS appealed to local communities in the area to remain calm, continue with their daily activities without fear, and cooperate with the National Police Service.

“NPS further appeals for the public’s continued support and encourages anyone with information that may assist the investigation to report it to the nearest police station or through our toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, and #FichuakwaDCI (0800 722 203),” NPS added.

Father Allois was shot on Thursday while heading back to his base in Tot after holding a mass in Kakbiken village.

He was in the company of a catechist when the attack happened. The whereabouts of the cathecist remain unknown.

