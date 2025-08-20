6 Suspects Arrested Over Violent Robberies in Kajaido

Detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau have arrested six individuals believed to be behind a wave of violent robberies targeting missionary camps in Kajiado town and surrounding areas.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DCI said the gang’s most recent attack occurred on August 8, 2025, when they stormed the Korean Mission Camp (MCK) in the Elerai area of Mashuuru Sub-County.

Dressed in police jungle fatigues and wielding crude weapons, the assailants fatally injured a watchman during the raid. Investigators have since linked the group to similar violent robberies in Kimana, Mashuru, Wote, and other areas.

Following the attack, an intensive manhunt was launched, leading to the arrest of Muoki Mulee in Kitengela and Ambrose Mutuku near Machakos Junction on August 19, 2025.

Upon interrogation, Mutuku led officers to his residence in Kitulu village, Machakos County, where detectives recovered police jungle uniforms suspected to have been used by the gang, along with Sh49,000 in cash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both Mulee and Mutuku are ex-convicts, having been released from Machakos Prison in December 2024.

The operation later extended to Kantafu in Matungulu Sub-County, where four more suspects, Dominic Moenga Mwambi, Joseph Mamai, Gideon Nyaga Njeri, and Alex Mwaura Waweru, were arrested.

Detectives also impounded three vehicles: KDJ 066S, KCX 851Q, and KDP 825D — believed to have facilitated the gang’s criminal activities.

The six suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

