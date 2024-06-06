6 Suspects Behind Sh2.2 Million Thievery Arrested

Six suspects including four police officers believed to have trailed the accountant of Rophine International School from a bank in Utawala on Monday afternoon before breaking into his car and disappearing with Sh2.2 million have been arrested.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the six suspects were arrested at the Kasarani Police Station public parking yard, by a combined team of sleuths from DCI Nairobi region and Kayole sub-county and Sh 473,000 believed to be part of the stolen amount recovered.

In the earlier incident reported at Mihang’o Police Station on Monday, the accountant had withdrawn an amount in excess of the Sh2.2 million that was stolen, intended for the payment of casual workers at the said school.

“Unbeknownst to him (or otherwise), sheer-greed miscreants using a saloon car Reg. No. KCR 959D were hot on his trail right from when he parked his car outside the bank to when he left with the load of cash. The accountant had then parked his car outside the school, taken some amount from the withdrawn sum, locked the car and entered the school compound,” said the DCI.

The accountant allegedly could not carry the whole amount. Minutes later when he went back to pick more cash, he found the car broken into and the millions missing.

Detectives from the Nairobi region and Kayole obtained crucial actionable intelligence and proceeded to the Utawala area in pursuit of a suspect they had identified from CCTV analysis.

“On arrival, the team learnt that the suspect had been picked moments earlier by unknown people driving in a Subaru car. Further intelligence led the team to the Kasarani station, where the six were ambushed in a GK vehicle and forced to identify themselves in the presence of the Sub-County Police Commander, his deputy, and the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer,” DCI stated.

The suspects were identified as Antony Ndegwa Anwal, Daniel Lekakeny Sunkuli, PC Simon Macharia Maina, PC Antony Mwenda, Lukas Magwaga, and Young Wakise.

Upon search, Sh350,000 was found in the car and another Sh123,000 was retrieved from their pockets.

Further two motor vehicles, one belonging to the Ruai officer and another belonging to the 5th suspect (Magwaga) which were parked at the yard were detained.

