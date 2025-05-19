6 Suspects Charged Over Conspiracy To defraud Ksh. 3.4 million

Six suspects have been charged with multiple charges, including conspiracy to defraud Hassan Adam Yarow Ksh. 3.4 million from his Equity and Absa bank accounts, robbery with violence, and engaging in organized criminal activity, among other charges.

The ODPP in a statement said Fredrick Maina Wairimu, Peter Wandera Ouma, Hanington Kui Walubengo, Peter Kariuki Mathii, Isaac Mugo Kanini, and David Nganga Macharia were accused of conspiring to defraud Hassan Adam Yarow of Ksh. 3,429,776.72 from his Equity Bank and Absa Bank accounts between January 1, 2023, and April 11, 2025.

Mathii and Kanini also allegedly attacked Yarow on April 10, 2025, along Karioko Pangani Road, stealing his iPhone 16 Pro Max worth Ksh. 178,000 while armed with a metal rod and a sharp knife.

The suspects were also charged with money laundering, detailing how Fredrick Maina and Peter Kariuki funneled stolen funds into bank accounts at National Bank and Consolidated Bank in Thika, concealing the source of the transaction amount.

“The court also heard that on May 2, 2025, at Ruiru town in Kiambu County, Peter Kariuki was found with 79 SIM cards, adapted primarily to commit an offence of identity theft and stealing.

“Also, in his possession were forged U.S. dollars, stolen phones, and two national IDs belonging to other individuals. Isaac Mugo possessed 28 SIM cards, six IDs, and a forged embassy stamp,” ODPP stated.

David Nganga, on the other hand, had 22 SIM cards, four IDs, and 108 counterfeit U.S. bills.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges before Principal Magistrate Gilbert O. Shikwe of the Makadara Law Courts.

The prosecution opposed their release on bail and bond, arguing that the accused are flight risk and that they were part of an organized criminal network, likely to continue with criminal activities.